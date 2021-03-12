Ask Amy: Elaborate birthday bash disappoints host

Should I stop having these parties, or should I continue doing what my children and I enjoy and ignore the rudeness?

– Frustrated Mother

Dear Frustrated: It's somewhat refreshing to learn that even in this tough economy there are still people who throw cotillions for 1-year-olds.

You need a reality check. You also need a reality show. If you had your own show, your guests' rudeness – and your reaction – would be highlighted for the amusement of the rest of us.

Every time you host one of these extravaganzas you emerge with the same frustrations, so you should do an objective postmortem to figure out what you could do differently in order to have a different result.

I suggest that you adjust your expectations somewhat regarding timely RSVPs, consider doing away with your seating chart, and adjust the length of your event. Your only other option is to get different guests.

(February 2011)

