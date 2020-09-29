Ask Amy: Eating disorder might have resurfaced, years later

Way back, 15-20 years ago, I had a few "encounters" that did not involve sex, but did involve kissing, etc.

I am very embarrassed and disappointed in myself, and experience guilt about this. My wife does not know about any of this, nor do I see any reason to disclose it, but how do I deal with my guilt?

— Guilty Party

Dear Guilty: I think a little justified guilt can actually be a good thing. Guilt reminds you of your humanity. It reminds you of the harm even “good people” are capable of. Guilt humbles you and can endear you to the vulnerability you see in others.

However, you have to decide how long your jail sentence should be for things you did two decades ago. You should review your behavior, try to decode the reasons behind it (insecurity, loneliness, fear, arrogance — and/or simple blind stupidity), acknowledge your own faults and failings, and make a choice either to forgive yourself — or extend your sentence.

The goal is NOT to believe: “I have nothing to feel guilty about,” but to understand: “I am flawed. I did something I regret. I’m lucky the damage wasn’t worse. I’m a better person, now.”

Have you seen the movie “Frozen” lately? “Let it Go” is an anthem of liberation.