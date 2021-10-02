Ask Amy: Distressed friend needs to ‘Keep Moving’

I also have membership in the country club and because it is only open during the summer months, that is a lot of money being wasted.

No matter how much I state my feelings, I am "out-voted.”

I was super-excited about this place, now I can’t even think about it without getting upset.

Help!

– Miserable in Paradise

Dear Miserable: You don’t note what possessed you to buy property with these people with so little legal preparation, but you should see a real estate lawyer quickly to define your ownership, draw up a legal co-ownership agreement between you and the others, and educate all of you on your mutual rights and responsibilities. You should also research how to go about selling your share of the property, if it comes to that.

If you co-own this property equally, then you have one vote, and they have one vote. They are counting on your passivity when they out-vote you.

If they have decided to alternate month-to-month, and there are three months of summer season at this location, then why don’t you get two months and they one month?