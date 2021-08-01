Ask Amy: Couple copes with texts and subtexts

Dear Amy: I recently went on a two-week vacation with my husband “Rob,” and “Patsy,” the wife of another couple we have traveled with in the past.

The husband did not want to go on this particular trip, so it was just the three of us.

From the first day, my husband was fawning all over Patsy, while completely ignoring me.

The three of us were communicating on a group text, but on the second day of the trip she said, “Oh, Rob just texted me,” but when I looked at my phone, I didn’t see a text, so I asked him why he sent a text to her alone, instead of using the group text.

He said he doesn’t know how to get on the group text, which is a lie because he was on the group text as recently as two days before.

When we got home (call it “women’s intuition”), I just had a feeling that he was still texting her, so I looked on my phone’s activity log and sure enough he was.

Apparently, Patsy sent Rob pictures of me and her from the trip, but never sent the photos to me, which I thought was very odd.