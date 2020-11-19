Ask Amy: Chance discovery changes everything at home

Educating yourself in this way does not mean that you are giving up on the relationship, but it will empower you to face this possibility, and give you an idea about your more practical options.

Yes, you should assume that he will deny this, or come up with an explanation or excuse for having recently purchased condoms.

When you have this conversation, listen to your own body; pay close attention to your own instincts concerning his behavior. Trust yourself, even if you don’t trust him. Do not take this as a referendum on what kind of person, wife, or mother you are — his choices are not your responsibility, and they are not your fault.

A couples’ counselor would help you walk through your own feelings and reactions, and could work with you and your husband together, if you and he choose to try.

Dear Amy: About a year ago, my sister and I found a half-sibling on a DNA site.

Although this was quite a shock to the half-sister, I did have an opportunity to meet her, and we are all starting to develop a nice relationship. Long story short, she is very nice.

My dilemma is how do we tell our mom? I honestly don’t think she would care. Our dad has been deceased for over 35 years.