Ask Amy: Boyfriend’s behavior means ‘game over’

Nor do you need to justify your decision.

All you need to do is to be polite and gracious, thanking the couple for the invitation, and telling your sister that unfortunately it’s simply too challenging for you to make the long trip right now.

Do not bring up ancient history.

If your sister is routinely mean to you, then she will probably respond in expected ways.

Don’t bite the hook. Understand that you may not be able to change her, but you can work on ways to change the way you react to her.

If she blows up at you, you can tell her, “I was upset about having to make this choice. But your reaction makes it easier. I hope the wedding goes well and I look forward to hearing about it. But let’s catch up another time.”

Dear Amy: I hope you will warn readers who might be receiving DNA testing kits as gifts, that the results can unlock mysteries, answer questions, and create problems.

I recently said hi to my new half-sibling, someone I didn’t know existed before we were linked through DNA.

Dear Forewarned: I hope you don’t characterize this as a “problem,” but it certainly presents challenges – for both of you.

