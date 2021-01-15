Ask Amy: Big favor leads to big friendship fallout

What’s the polite thing to do?

— Wondering Friend

Dear Friend: Given that this wedding is still several months away, you are probably still in the polite RSVP window.

But it seems that this wedding invitation, and your concern about politely responding, is a red herring.

Yes, apologies are due all around. After your dust-up, you asked for space – and you have received it.

Have you reflected on your own behavior? Have your apologies been specific, sincere, and humble? Do you need to make amends for your own actions?

If you would like to attend this wedding, you could contact your friend to say, “I’d like to start the new year out on a better footing with you and try to repair the damage to our friendship. I would like to attend your wedding, but I’ll leave it up to you to let me know if you’d still like for me to be there.”