Ask Amy: BFF friendship might have run its course

She didn't seem to understand that I was uncomfortable having them in our house both for our health and for theirs.

There has been no contact since then. This has made me very unhappy.

I so want to know why. Is she so self-centered that their vacation was more important than others’ health during this crazy time?

I'm brokenhearted. I wonder if other people have had similar experiences.

Any suggestions?

– Brokenhearted

Dear Brokenhearted: Many people have had experiences similar to yours over the past year.

Assuming (hoping) that the pandemic that has changed the world will be receding along its own chaotic course within the next few months, many of us will be spending that time trying to repair relationships that have been bent or broken because of differences with how we have perceived our risks.

On the face of it, your friend’s behavior is selfish and indefensible.