Ask Amy: ‘Barking’ episodes make partner flee

Though not the only trigger, when I have a drink after work or on the weekend, she tends to "bark.”

However, she is a social drinker herself.

I don't know anything in her history related to substance abuse, and I have asked her about this specific point, but I get nothing in return. It is confusing. Do you have any theories?

— Barked At, Not Bitten

Dear Barked At: Running away is a natural response to loud “barking.” You are choosing “flight” over “fight,” and while that might be the wisest choice in the moment, you and “Mara” aren’t dealing with her behavior – or what might be causing it.

Because you mention your drinking as one trigger, you could start there. Do you behave differently after you’ve had a drink? Do you become loud, sarcastic, or sleepy? Did she have another partner (or a parent) who had a drinking problem? Might her own alcohol use be triggering her anger? You two should talk about your mutual alcohol use.