Ask Amy: At this school, leadership is paid in pizza

I'm not begging her to stay and go to therapy, because at some point if you love someone you want them to be happy, even if that means being happy without you. That's what I am trying to do.

Here's the kicker: She is angry with me for feeling sad about the divorce.

She says that my sadness makes her sad, and this is where I feel at a loss for what I'm supposed to do or say.

Correct me if I'm wrong, but I don't think it's absurd to feel happy that she loved me, and that we were together, and sad that the relationship is ending. I don't understand how she expects those things to suddenly not matter to me when I lose them.

I don't see how I can be wrong to feel internally sad about losing someone's love and losing a relationship, but that's how she's making me feel – as if I am in the wrong.

It feels like she's asking me to strive for some relationship ideal of committing but not really caring how things turn out.

Am I missing something here?

– Not Supposed To Feel Sad?