Ask Amy: Anxious woman should take a breather

I think you should check in — with a call or a text — to say, “My son is with his dad next weekend. I can drive out during the day and bring you a sandwich. Are you up for that?” If he says no, or doesn’t respond to a message, let it lie. Learning to relax and learning to trust (and to be patient while you are learning) will be very good for you.

Dear Amy: I’m a single man in my late 50s.

I’d like to meet someone, but I don’t want to be “that guy” who is trying to be friendly but comes off as sleezy.

When does striking up a conversation with an attractive stranger to get an idea as to whether she is single and possibly interested become “hitting on” someone? What is the best way to recognize if she is not available or interested?

Is it always deemed to be hitting on someone when one attempts to start a conversation with the intention to see if they are available?

Surely this can’t always be wrong, so long as you back off if it becomes apparent that the interest is not mutual?

— Wondering