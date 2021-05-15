Ask Amy: Alcoholic wants support to regain sobriety

Over the next couple of years, though, her excitement was repeated three more times, and each time she acted as if she had never seen the new ring before.

Her excitement seems genuine – and fresh – each time.

Her father died of Alzheimer’s Disease. My friend is 57 years old and I am concerned that this lapse in memory is an early warning sign.

I haven’t noticed anything else that seems odd about her behavior, but we only see each other every couple of months.

I could speak to her husband, but I’m just not sure if that’s appropriate.

Should I mention my concerns or just keep my mouth shut?

– Concerned Friend

Dear Concerned: Given that you see your friend so infrequently, and that you don’t notice anything else about her behavior that concerns you, I don’t think it’s necessary to alert her or her husband to these perceived lapses.