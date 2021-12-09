Ask Amy: Abusive ex-husband now wants to share cabin

You don’t note whether your investment in this property involved you actually co-owning it with your name on the deed, or whether it was a more casual arrangement with you contributing half of the cost of the property.

You should gather any documentation regarding money you spent on this cabin and – working with a lawyer – see if there is a way for you to recover any or all of it.

Dear Amy: We are in the middle of a parenting conflict with my wife’s sister and her husband.

Both families – theirs and ours – have two children between the ages 3 and 6.

My wife and I run a tight ship. They don’t.

We value manners and respect, while they value freedom of expression.

We have tolerated these other values, but over the years we have seen their behavior affect our children’s and our happiness to the point where we limit contact with them.

Recently, we told them that while they are entitled to raise their children as they wish, it’s our choice whether we want to be a part of it.

We have told them that their children are no longer welcome in our house.