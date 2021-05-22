Ask Amy: A loving husband rejects unhelpful ‘help’

Dear Amy: I often read your column aloud to my disabled wife, who is terminally ill with a relatively rare frontotemporal dementia. She is nearing the final stage of the disease.

We are fortunate to have a great many friends and family members who are very solicitous toward her. I don’t know what we’d do without the overt emotional support and the myriad acts of kindness and generosity we receive almost daily.

But what do I say to those few (Evangelical Christian) friends who are determined to save her with assurances that God will heal her from this incurable, untreatable and terminal disease?

Recently a dear friend insisted that I talk to one of her church’s practitioners about the possibility of working a healing through Bible study and prayer.

Days later, while I was away on a well-earned respite, the caregiver I hired to stay with my wife (a woman we’ve known for nearly 20 years) spent her time with my wife reading from the Bible, praying over her, and assuring her that Jesus would make her whole if she believed hard enough.

Amy, my wife and I are practicing Christians, actively involved in our church, and we receive care and weekly visits through our church’s Stephens Ministry, and also from the hospice agency’s chaplain.