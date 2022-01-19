Ask Amy: A father ponders parental possibilities

It could also lead to an unlikely happy ending.

How should I approach this?

– Caught

Dear Caught: One way to begin would be to try your hardest to build a relationship with your daughter. If she seems unhappy “in a hidden way,” then you could start by reaching out to her, checking in, finding out a bit about her adult life, and connecting with her children and grandchildren.

I assume that your own guilt and ambivalence about her possible parentage – and your implicit rejection of her — is keeping you away. You would feel better now if you acknowledged your own regrets and apologized for being so distant.

You could say, quite truthfully, that you and her mother had a difficult relationship, and that on some level you let your feelings of betrayal affect your ability to be present with her as a dad. Do you have regrets? Admit them!

I don’t think it’s wise to connect your daughter with her supposed reluctant biological father, or to share your specific suspicions with her. Let her draw her own conclusions and make her own choices.