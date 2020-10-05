8th annual Sip Nebraska event moves to the Capital City

Sip Nebraska – the annual outdoor tasting festival that celebrates locally produced wine, craft beer, cider and spirits – moved to Lincoln’s Haymarket Park Oct. 2 and 3.

The event, which took place at Mahoney State Park in early May the past seven years, was postponed last spring because Nebraska Game and Parks banned events in state parks due to the coronavirus pandemic, said Stacy Leners, owner of event organizer Blur Parties.

“We do have Mahoney State Park reserved for May 7th and 8th in 2021, but we don’t know what will happen with COVID-19 and whether Mahoney will be available,” Leners said. “But we plan to have it at Mahoney in May and also at Haymarket Park again in October in 2021.”

Leners said the event followed 27 pages of health guidelines such as providing hand sanitizing stations, social distancing, free masks and other precautions as required by the Lancaster County Health Department to minimize the risk of spreading the coronavirus among guests.

Sip Nebraska at Haymarket Park was Blur Parties’ first event in 2020 due to pandemic-related cancellations, Leners said.