Lincoln jewelry maker donates profits to help others

Although Reckewey originally started selling jewelry made out of beads, she has expanded to creating earrings out of polymer clay and fringe, which has been a hit.

"It's something new that a lot of people aren't doing," Reckewey said. "I was able to combine my original love of beading to something more modern and accessible."

Reckewey said her business focus is based on helping others become bold and confident, which Reckewey shows through the nonprofits she chooses. Since the fundraiser for the Monarch, Reckewey has donated her jewelry to be auctioned off for a Still We Rise campaign that raised $58,000 for No Kid Hungry, World Central Kitchen and local food banks. In June, Reckewey donated her jewelry for a LUX Center for the Arts auction benefitting the Black Leaders Movement in Lincoln and the Malone Community Center.

"It's been nice to be a part of these topical (auctions)," Reckewey said. "After I did those three campaigns, a lot of small businesses started donating a set percentage each month (to specific charities or nonprofits)."