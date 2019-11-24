On my final and favorite day in the desolate, frigid beauty of the Canadian Arctic, early this November, I watched a solitary polar bear lumber gracefully over the tundra and head out onto the ice as the afternoon sun lit up a frozen Hudson Bay.
Joining fellow travelers snapping photographs from our massive Tundra Buggy – windows wide open, despite killer wind chills – we were immersed in the soulful wonder of this stunning space where polar bears roam free.
The call of the polar bears had enticed us north to Churchill, “polar bear capital of the world,” a tiny town poised in northern Manitoba on the barren, western shore of Hudson Bay. It is a place where thousands of bears come back each autumn – after months of summer fasting while banished to the land – impatiently awaiting their return to hunt in the frozen seas on top of the world.
With growing research about the planet’s changing temperatures and warming waters, polar bears have become iconic victims of climate change, magnificent creatures reliant on a habitat that melts as temperatures rise.
This fall I joined a dozen intrepid explorers on a seven-day journey to follow the polar bears, one of the Lincoln Children’s Zoo’s international trips. We began with a day in Winnipeg and visits to the Manitoba Museum, Assiniboine Zoo and Fort Whyte Alive – then hopped a small plane to fly 700 miles north to one of the few accessible places in the world where humans can see polar bears in the wild.
You cannot drive to Churchill, an isolated village colored in a palette of grays, with November temperatures hovering at zero – wind chills of 30-below. Nonetheless, it is home to 800 citizens, 250 bird species and 1,000 polar bears.
Churchill offered a panorama of bundled-up experiences: frigid dog sled rides through hushed Arctic forest, helicopter flights over frozen sea and land. But the real draw was time on the tundra, riding aboard massive, all-terrain “buggies” built more than 15 feet high – lunar-like vehicles well designed for a landscape of rugged ruts and ridges. Treks were bumpy and slow – 10 mph at best – with trails blazed by Sherman tanks back when the town was home to a military fort. Vehicles were heated, but windows often opened for better viewing, and the back outdoor deck offered frosty but open access.
We practically lived in those buggies for two full days, roaming the frozen vistas, encountering elegant caribou and moose, white arctic fox, snowy-feathered ptarmigans, even shy pine martens (“Canadian sable”) – and, of course, “the lord of the Arctic.”
Polar bears are astonishing at any distance, but life-changing when viewed from a few feet away. They are simply massive, the largest predator on land with adult males up to 1,300 pounds – females up to 650 pounds. Coming right up to our tundra buggies – we saw a mama with cubs, and more than a dozen solitary adults and “sub-adults” (teenagers) – we watched them shamble over the snow, test the ice, sniff, spar, buggy-hug, shake off snow like gigantic dogs, rise high on two legs – and even wash their faces by scooting across the snow, face down.
Fatalities from bear attacks are rare, but Churchill’s indomitable citizens take no chances. As tourists we were given explicit direction in how to handle a bear confrontation: “run.” Safety signs warn “Be Bear Aware.” And we were seriously cautioned never to walk alone or after dark.
Cars and houses are never locked here – in case someone needs fast shelter. There is a well-organized system for bears that are causing serious concern: They are caught, spend time in the slammer (“holding facility”) and are released back into the wild. And the town dump is a barricaded structure, though tenacious beasts still climb the walls and pound the roof.
Everyone we met – community members, guides, bus drivers – were adamant about our obligation to protect these extraordinary animals, yet the forecast is alarming. One of our most insightful stops in Churchill was headquarters for Polar Bears International, where researchers warn:
Since 1979 the Arctic sea ice cover has declined by 30 percent. Since 1987 there has been a 22 percent decline in the Churchill polar bear population, and experts caution two-thirds of all polar bears could be gone by 2050.
From 1980 to 1989, Hudson Bay polar bears spent an average of 107 days on land. In 2005-15 they spent an average of 130 days. After 180 days without food, up to 21 percent of males and 63 percent of sub-adult bears could starve to death.
Upon arrival in Churchill, a sign noted: “Western Hudson Bay polar bears have been off the sea ice for 141 days.” Later that week we had the rare privilege of actually watching the bay freeze over, transformed from turbulent, forbidding waves – to endless miles of frozen sea shrouded in mist and fog.
Glorious news for the bears, they immediately vanished from the tundra and ventured out onto the ice with a primal urge to begin their annual hunt for survival. For those left on shore, we savored the precious honor of meeting these mammoth, majestic creatures – hearing their quiet wake-up call – and perhaps recognizing an imperative duty to share their story.