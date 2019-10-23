The babbling Pawnee Creek runs by it.
This newest of Nebraska glampgrounds draws its ancient roots from the early Natives who gathered on the land near a high bluff on the west side of the creek.
The grotto on the site served as a secluded campfire site on the limestone bluff for the Natives.
This summer it became the Kimberly Creek Retreat.
And if you decide to get away to the 23-acre site between Lincoln and Omaha, said Mike Kennedy, who opened the retreat with Chris Petersen, you can hang out in the woods with all the amenities of a stay in the city, but with nature therapy right outside your door.
"We liken what our product is to a luxury hotel room in the woods," Kennedy said.
It's a family effort. Petersen's wife Marilyn did the decorating for the cabins. Kennedy's wife Sara does cleaning and touch-up painting. Kennedy's son, Travis, helps with construction and guest check-in.
"We'll just bend over backward to make sure you have a good experience," he said.
Kimberly Creek Retreat, which is five minutes from Interstate 80's Mahoney State Park exit, opened in June with three glampsites, two pods — the Nook and the Cranny — and a bigger cabin. In September, it added a queen-size geodesic dome, and this weekend a King Dome opens, Kennedy said.
Glamping has actually been around for centuries. The Turkish Ottomans would set up extravagant tent cities as a mobile palace for the sultan, complete with silk fabrics, embroidery, expensive rugs and furnishings, according to glamping.com.
Boutique or luxury camping has had a modern renewal of sorts in more recent years, to give people direct access to the outdoors, time around a campfire, a nature soundtrack, peace, quiet and fresh air, without having to bring their own tent and sleep on the ground.
Kennedy said the Kimberly Creek Retreat has a mountain feel.
"It's very heavily forested with cedar trees, and we've done all that we can to preserve every tree as we tuck these units back into the woods," he said. "That is the essence of what we're doing, is the beauty and serenity of the acreage."
Every unit has air conditioning and heat, a bathroom with a shower, a kitchenette, a propane grill and a type of fire pit.
But no Wi-Fi.
"Our idea is that you have an opportunity to unplug from technology," he said. "Of course, we have good cellphone service."
They are also starting to offer foil meals for the grill with choices of meat, fish or seafood, and vegetables, supplied by Kennedy's restaurant in Mead: Mack's Shack.
Around the Bend Steakhouse is also close by.
The glampground is open year-round, with units that have split systems for heating and air conditioning, and auxiliary heat options.
Nearby Platte River State Park has had three glamping cabins open for a little more than a year. Each sleeps two, is open year-round and has a queen bed on wheels that can roll out on the deck to sleep under the stars, or looks up at the stars inside through a skylight.
"They've been very popular," said Adam Johns, park superintendent. "Weekends are pretty full. There's some weekday openings scattered here and there."
People can book the cabins up to a year in advance, with a two-night stay required. The Platte River State Park cabins have many of the amenities of a nice hotel, but with fire pits and complementary wood. And by next spring they should have Wi-Fi up and running, Johns said.
Eastern Nebraska also has Slattery Vintage Estates near Nehawka, just south of Omaha, that has 12-foot-by-14-foot tents, furnished with full or queen beds and antiques, with porches overlooking the vineyard.
But no glamping site apparently has the unique geodesic domes that Kimberly Creek Retreat has, Kennedy said.
"This has been six days a week, 12 hours a day of construction for us," he said, "and really culminated yesterday with the completion of the King Dome.
"It's been a labor of love since May to get these units up, to get five rentable units and one other structure to house our water tanks," Kennedy said. "It's taken a small army of people to help us. ... Just a slice of Americana of the different types of people that have helped us."
He said reservations have been growing steadily. According to the Kimberly Creek Retreat website, rates range from $105 for a small cabin on a weeknight to $275 on a weekend for the King Dome.
A recent birthday party booked for The Grotto area offered a hayrack ride, pumpkin painting, and marshmallow roasting.
"It's very nice to come out here," Kennedy said. "It leaves you with a good feeling in your heart."