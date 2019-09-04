{{featured_button_text}}

Henry Doorly Zoo on Wednesday announced that the first rhinoceros in its 120-year history was born at the zoo Aug. 30.

The birth of the Indian rhino calf was hailed by zoo Director and CEO Dennis Pate: “This is one of the most important births for the zoo in recent history.”

The calf is believed to be male and is bonding with its mother, Hellary, in a private area where staff can ensure the calf is nursing. Zoo staff are also "baby-proofing" a habitat for the calf, which weighed about 120 pounds at birth. The zoo said it hopes to have the baby calf available for viewing soon.

The rhino will be named at the zoo's fundraiser Zoofari on Sept. 13.

