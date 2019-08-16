You're never to young to learn something new, and OLLI would like you to know that they're all about the joy of learning.
Operating out of the Home Economics Building on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's East Campus, the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute seeks to provide learning opportunities to adults 50 years and older.
On Friday, the program held its first-ever OLLI Showcase at UNL's Innovation Campus.
Utilizing retired and current faculty members from UNL and surrounding colleges volunteering their time, OLLI members are able to choose to attend over 250 lectures, workshops and travelling opportunities around Lincoln.
"People here want to learn. They ask questions and they're always engaged in class," said program director Dee Aguilar. "They miss that learning aspect of their life before retirement."
John Clark is a testament to the kind of people Aguilar said OLLI seeks to serve. After retiring from the Nebraska Department of Education, Clark said he found himself in unfamiliar territory.
"When you retire, you're leaving where and who you spend time with. You have to rebuild that after you retire," he said.
And so after retiring, rather than sit at home and wonder what to do, Clark enrolled in an anatomy class. As someone who had specialized in educating children with physical disabilities, he said the class allowed him to relearn everything about the central nervous system.
"OLLI gives us the chance to refill and refine the knowledge we brought with us," Clark said.
OLLI offers a variety of classes ranging from yoga and learning ukulele to lectures about the history of Gaelic Ireland and analyzing misunderstood concepts in science. Classes range from $5 to $45.
"The biggest problem with the program is that you have to be careful not to overload yourself with all the classes you want to take," joked OLLI member Helen Sellentin. "That's always my problem. Sometimes it feels like I'm backing out the driveway three to four times a day to go to class."
Friday's OLLI Showcase, which included several short sample courses and drew more than 600 people, sought to attract new people to the organization's steadily growing membership.
"We're really just trying to give people a taste of what OLLI has to offer," Aguilar said.
OLLI members pay a $75 annual membership fee for OLLI's five six-week terms, which run from August through July. The fees go toward supporting the program, which also receives donations from members and endowments from the Bernard Osher Foundation.
OLLI began in 1990 as SAGE, or Sharing Across Generations for Enrichment, and offered its first class in 1992. In the beginning, Aguilar said SAGE struggled with enrollment and UNL budget cuts eliminated its original sponsor, the Division of Continuing Services.
But in 2003, the program was awarded a $100,000 grant and reestablished itself as OLLI as per the conditions of the grant. At the time, the program only had about 200 members. Today it has more than 1,700 and is continuing to grow.
"It was like an explosion," Aguilar said. "One year we grew 20 percent, and most of that growth was done organically. Our members would tell people about it and people would think it sounds like a good deal."
And those members agree.
"OLLI is the best thing that ever happened to Lincoln," Sellentin said. "Honestly, if I ever had to move away from Lincoln, which I won't, my husband and I would choose a place based on the strength of its local OLLI program."