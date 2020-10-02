Your first house

I was a passenger while driving down a central Lincoln street and was admiring the homes and landscapes. I come this way often, but perhaps because I wasn’t driving, I was able to take a good, hard look. When did the properties on this street start to look so good?

These homes were built in the 1930s. Most have two or three bedrooms, brick exteriors and detached garages. And I would bet not an open floor plan in the bunch. What is going on here?

Here’s my guess … First-Time Homebuyers! Or maybe those moving up from that first home. While this group may be short on cash, they’re not short on energy, do-it-yourself initiative and ideas. And if they don’t know how to do something, no problem -- they check the Internet.

My suspicion was reinforced this summer while house hunting with a first-time homebuyer on a modest budget. In her eyes, every home was exciting. Every home had possibilities. Every home could have an open floor plan if you just knocked down that pesky load-bearing wall. Yes, we did find a nice two-bedroom house. And then came the parent brigade.