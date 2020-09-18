Writing/choosing the best offer

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We have been experiencing a supply and demand imbalance in our housing market.

At this writing, there are only about 200 existing homes for sale on the MLS (multiple listing service) in the Lincoln market. I’ve been reporting this statistic on our radio show, "Start Moving." Please tune in at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday mornings at KFOR 103.3 FM or 1240 AM, online at KFORNOW.com, or archived on our website at www.cb-nhs.com. In over a decade of reporting, I have never seen the number of available homes so low.

At the same time, about 600 homes are currently under contract, just waiting the five or so weeks to close. Of those, half sold in two days or fewer, and likely with multiple offers.

As Realtors, we can help sift through the offers to help you choose the right one. We will also help potential buyers write the best and cleanest offer. Here are some factors we look at.

Price: Buyers offer the amount they are willing to pay, and often add an escalation clause, stating that they will beat any other offer by a certain amount, but only up to their top limit. Note: The purchase price is subject to the lender’s appraisal on financed offers. A cash buyer may waive an appraisal.