Writing/choosing the best offer

We have been experiencing a supply and demand imbalance in our housing market.
At this writing, there are only about 200 existing homes for sale on the MLS (multiple listing service) in the Lincoln market. In over a decade of reporting, I have never seen the number of available homes so low.
At the same time, about 600 homes are currently under contract, just waiting the five or so weeks to close. Of those, half sold in two days or fewer, and likely with multiple offers.
As Realtors, we can help sift through the offers to help you choose the right one. We will also help potential buyers write the best and cleanest offer. Here are some factors we look at.
Price: Buyers offer the amount they are willing to pay, and often add an escalation clause, stating that they will beat any other offer by a certain amount, but only up to their top limit. Note: The purchase price is subject to the lender’s appraisal on financed offers. A cash buyer may waive an appraisal.
Terms of Financing: Cash talks, but most buyers need a loan. There are many types of loans, some more favorable than others. A lender will supply a letter of pre-approval stating the type of loan and that their client should be good for the money. Please use a reputable local lender.
Inspections: Within 12 days of going under contract, a buyer may have inspections and request certain items to be repaired. A whole house inspection is common, and may include additional furnace and A/C, termite, radon and more. Some buyers are waiving inspections and accepting the property as-is.
There are other variables in every offer, such as closing date, personal property to be conveyed, etc.
We will help you sort out the best from the rest, and maybe even counter offer to make one more perfect.
When buying or selling, rely on your Realtor to guide you through the process. My partner, Kim Soucie, and I would be happy to be there for you.
