With time change, check your CO and smoke alarms

As you change your clocks an hour ahead to Daylight Savings Time on Saturday night or Sunday morning, it's an ideal time to also change batteries in your carbon monoxide (CO) and smoke alarms. Below are easy tips to help keep your home and family safe from the threats of smoke, fire and CO:

• Test alarms monthly to ensure they are in proper working condition.

• Replace batteries every six months, unless you have an alarm equipped with a 10-year battery.

• Equip your home with the recommended number of smoke and CO alarms. The National Fire Protection Association suggests having smoke alarms on every level of the home, including the basement, and inside each bedroom. CO alarms should be on each level, including one in or near every bedroom.

• Smoke alarms should be replaced every 10 years, and most CO alarms should be replaced every five to seven years (some new CO alarms are tested to last 10 years). If you don’t know how old an alarm is, the safest bet is to replace it immediately.

• Make certain each person can hear the smoke and CO alarms sound from his or her sleeping room and that the sound is loud enough to awaken everyone.

• Practice a fire escape plan. According to a recent study conducted by First Alert, only 43% of Americans report having a home escape plan in place. However, only a quarter (26%) have ever practiced it. After planning an emergency escape route, practice it at least twice a year.

