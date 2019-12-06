Where should I buy my home?

We often find ourselves promoting Lincoln in general. We are ranked nationally as one of the best places to live, to raise kids, to retire, etc. The Lincoln Chamber of Commerce is a great resource for these accolades.
We like Lincoln, its culture and safety. Then our clients ask, "Where in Lincoln is the best place to live?"
Every client has different desires, and we are often asked our opinions regarding safety, diversity, schools, etc.
We, as REALTORS®, must adhere to fair housing laws, which dictate that we cannot steer clients into or away from any neighborhood based on color, disability, familial status, national origin, race, religion or sex. That means we cannot answer questions regarding school districts, specific schools, churches, crime rates and many other things. We can, however, provide resources to help our buyers answer their own questions.
Education: Each school in the Lincoln Public Schools District is rated by student/teacher ratio, test scores, students on free lunch/breakfast, etc. GreatSchools.org is a good resource, and LPS.org has the most data (without rankings).
Safety/Crime Rate: Lincoln Police Department keeps statistics and plots them on a map (https://www.crimemapping.com/). The Nebraska State Patrol also maintains whereabouts of registered sex offenders (sor.nebraska.gov/).
Outdoor Activities: Check out Lincoln Parks and Recreation. We don’t have mountains or oceans, but Lincoln has one of the best parks and trails systems anywhere in the country. The Great Plains Trails Network has trails and parks maps at GPTN.org.
Taxes and Property Values: Many buyers are interested in the make-up of their block and surrounding area in terms of home values (as assessed for tax purposes), and also the ratio of owner-occupied versus rental properties. The Lancaster County Assessor keeps this information (https://www.lancaster.ne.gov//assessor/index.htm).
Bottom line, please don’t ask us for our opinions about where you should live. We are happy to help with resources. My advice is to meet your potential neighbors and ask questions. Visit the schools in the neighborhood. Check out the websites. Please, do your due diligence. You will be glad you did.
Please call or write with any questions: Rich Rodenburg – 402-440-7570, rich@nebhomesales.com.
