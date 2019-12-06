Where should I buy my home?

We often find ourselves promoting Lincoln in general. We are ranked nationally as one of the best places to live, to raise kids, to retire, etc. The Lincoln Chamber of Commerce is a great resource for these accolades.

We like Lincoln, its culture and safety. Then our clients ask, "Where in Lincoln is the best place to live?"

Every client has different desires, and we are often asked our opinions regarding safety, diversity, schools, etc.

We, as REALTORS®, must adhere to fair housing laws, which dictate that we cannot steer clients into or away from any neighborhood based on color, disability, familial status, national origin, race, religion or sex. That means we cannot answer questions regarding school districts, specific schools, churches, crime rates and many other things. We can, however, provide resources to help our buyers answer their own questions.

Education: Each school in the Lincoln Public Schools District is rated by student/teacher ratio, test scores, students on free lunch/breakfast, etc. GreatSchools.org is a good resource, and LPS.org has the most data (without rankings).