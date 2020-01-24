What to expect when you’re inspecting

One of the major steps to purchasing a home is the inspection process. It can often be filled with tension and anxiety on the part of both the seller and the buyer. It’s important to keep in mind that this is a process that your Realtor® works through on a regular basis. And he/she can provide very helpful insight to the process.
What should you expect when you’re inspecting a home?
You should expect the inspector that you, as the buyer, have hired to walk you through the house and point out what he/she saw while doing the inspection.
You should expect your inspector to focus first on health and safety hazards. These are the items that pose potential serious risk—mold, really uneven concrete, roofs in poor condition, broken steps and stairs, lack of fire detectors and carbon monoxide detectors, and radon, among others.
The second set of items your inspector should focus on are non-functioning items necessary for the functioning of the house. These items include but are not limited to doors, windows, furnace, air conditioning and roof. It might also include leaky faucets, toilets and dishwashers.
Finally, your inspector might walk you through some cosmetic issues that he/she has noticed. He/she might also point out items that are currently functioning that you might want to keep a close eye on over the next few years as those items and the home continue to age.
Your inspector is there to help you determine the actual condition of the home you are considering purchasing. Inspectors do not intend to scare you about the condition of the home. They are there to teach you about the different parts and what you can expect in the coming years.
If you start to feel overwhelmed with the inspector’s information or your soon-to-be responsibilities as a homeowner, turn to your Realtor®. Your Realtor® is also part of this inspection process. Your Realtor® is there to help you sort out the emotional from the factual, and to help you determine your next steps for requesting and negotiating repairs as needed.