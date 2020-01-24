What to expect when you’re inspecting

One of the major steps to purchasing a home is the inspection process. It can often be filled with tension and anxiety on the part of both the seller and the buyer. It’s important to keep in mind that this is a process that your Realtor® works through on a regular basis. And he/she can provide very helpful insight to the process.

What should you expect when you’re inspecting a home?

You should expect the inspector that you, as the buyer, have hired to walk you through the house and point out what he/she saw while doing the inspection.

You should expect your inspector to focus first on health and safety hazards. These are the items that pose potential serious risk—mold, really uneven concrete, roofs in poor condition, broken steps and stairs, lack of fire detectors and carbon monoxide detectors, and radon, among others.

The second set of items your inspector should focus on are non-functioning items necessary for the functioning of the house. These items include but are not limited to doors, windows, furnace, air conditioning and roof. It might also include leaky faucets, toilets and dishwashers.