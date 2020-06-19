What to do with downed trees and branches in Lincoln

City officials remind residents how to report fallen trees or broken tree limbs following Thursday’s storm.
The city's forestry employees will only pick up limbs and branches that have fallen from trees planted in the public right of way between the sidewalk and curb. Private tree debris is the responsibility of the property owner.
The city Solid Waste Transfer Station is open during the following hours:
* 6:45 a.m.-4:15 p.m., Monday through Friday.
* 6:45 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday.
* 6:45 a.m.-noon, Sunday.
Regular disposal charges and fees apply. To avoid an extra charge, residents must cover and secure their loads. For more information, visit lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: landfill).
For trees or branches blocking streets or sidewalks, contact the Lincoln Police Department's nonemergency number, 402-441-6000.
For damage to public trees between the curb and sidewalk, contact the Community Forestry Section at 402-441-7847, ext. 0, and leave a message. You also can report street tree damage at UPLNK.lincoln.ne.gov.
