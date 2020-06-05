What to do with downed tree limbs

City officials Friday said they wanted to remind residents how to deal with and dispose of downed trees.
For trees or branches blocking city streets or sidewalks, contact the Lincoln Police Department nonemergency number, 402-441-6000. LPD is keeping a list of areas and reporting those to the Community Forestry crews.
For damage to other public trees between the curb and sidewalk, contact the City Community Forestry Section at 402-441-7847, ext. 0, and leave a message. You also can report damage to street trees at UPLNK.lincoln.ne.gov.
Residents are also advised to watch for broken limbs that may still be hanging in trees. These can cause injury or damage when they fall. Tree debris on private property is the responsibility of property owners, who can contact their refuse haulers or take the debris to one of these locations:
* The City Transfer Station, 5101 N. 48th St. Hours are 6:45 a.m.-4:15 p.m. Monday through Friday, 6:45 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays and 6:45 a.m.-noon Sundays. Regular disposal charges and fees apply. To avoid an extra charge, residents must cover and secure their loads. For more information, visit lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: landfill).
* Hofeling Enterprises, 2200 S. Folsom Court. The disposal fee for a pickup is $10. Hofeling Enterprises is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Hofeling Enterprises will also be open Saturday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. to dispose of tree debris.
