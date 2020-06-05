What to do with downed tree limbs

Despite your best intentions and your commitment to purchasing only the best top-notch cleaning supplies, one area of your once-tidy living space that’s likely in need of a serious deep-clean is your kitchen. Thanks to regular meal prep and daily crumb accrual, it’s the one room in your home that could use a little TLC — tender loving clutter control, that is. A neat kitchen allows you to cook more efficiently and clean up quickly, so you never lose five minutes hunting for the corkscrew or ice cream scoop again.