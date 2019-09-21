Friends continue to ask if I enjoy retirement (I will never be fully retired!). That’s ironic, because Deb and I are busier than ever fine-tuning life while concentrating more closely on our bucket lists. Hopefully everyone has their own special bucket lists and are consistently checking off their completed priorities.
Since we last “spoke,” one lower-priority item checked off our bucket list is attending a UNL vs. Colorado football game. Yes, we were two of the 60% or so of the red clad Husker fans that filled Boulder’s stadium. Take that Colorado!
The Colorado trip was enjoyable overall except for when the Colorado Buffalo fans, also referred to by some as the worst fans in college football, stormed the field after winning. I wish their mothers could have seen them screaming obscenities and making nasty hand gestures. Their immature actions are not a fair reflection to respectable Colorado fans.
The Huskers, referred to as the best fans in college football, proudly stood clapping in respect as our team walked off the field. I won’t go back to Boulder and am glad it’s off our long bucket list.
Denver traffic was “interesting,” and the mountains were OK; however, give me the beautiful Nebraska sandhills and cornfields. Guess that’s the love of Nebraska and the farmer in me that will never go away. Yes, Nebraska is not for everyone … and that’s OK!
Deb and I added another recent update to our bucket list. We are purchasing a lake home four miles from our river cabin. Leaving our cabin will be heartfelt, because it was a finished project that has a picturesque view of the ever-changing Platte River and its entertaining wildlife.
Songbirds were plentiful. The bald eagles and turkey buzzards were entertaining to watch. The deer loved our Hosta plants. We only have about 10 Hosta varieties of the 3,000 registered varieties, and the deer enjoyed their favorite five of those. They love those Hosta leaves.
Other entertaining wildlife included 23 or so hummingbirds that gathered about a year ago, prior to the annual hummingbird migration. They chased each other around our two feeders. The layout of the lake home backyard has great potential to attract birds, squirrels and hummingbirds.
You have free articles remaining.
The driving factor to sell our cabin was we needed a home large enough for our 24 immediate family members to get together. It will become a second home that should provide many new memories. I’m excited because it’s another challenging project!
It’s true that home is where the heart is. It’s also true that our homes need to be comfortable, healthy and safe. My bucket list reflects that. At the top of my list is the quality of the air we breathe and the water we drink to promote good health.
Quality air means air filtration systems that can remove at least 95% of the air impurities. Quality water requires a Reverse Osmosis (R.O.) water system that removes 28 or so of impurities like lead, arsenic, fecal matter, and the list goes on.
Also on our bucket lists are bathrooms that exceed our safety and comfort needs. A good example of how important safety needs are is what happened to me during our stay in Denver. I slipped and took a risky fall out of a hotel bathtub. Remember my John Henry’s article last year about how important it is to have non-slip bathtub and shower floor surfaces with properly mounted grab bars??? Evidently this hotel did not read that article. Not everybody has the same goals. We can reduce the odds of falls in our homes by keeping safety high on our bucket list.
Deb and I will remodel the lake home bathrooms and kitchen so they work well for us. We realize life is not a dress rehearsal, and it’s the important extras that help people live their lives to the fullest.
I continue to work part time, but all our extra “hobbies” are steadily pulling Deb and me in another direction. This week, we went fishing with two of our grandkids and also went to Urban Air. For those that have not been to Urban Air, it’s similar to a jumbo playground, although much better. They call it a trampoline and adventure park. It’s a great destination and way to wear out grandkids. It’s also entertaining for grandparents!
Hopefully your bucket list is full of fun things to do and you are steadily checking off your most important goals. My advice is to have plenty of laughs, but also take time for comfort and safety!