When I’m helping a buyer find a house, the buyer gives me a list of his/her wants and needs, and I help find the home. It’s no different than many other choices in life. What do you want versus what do you need, and where are the deal breakers? I think a more difficult perspective is determining what really matters when you're in the market.

Let’s look at my couple that closed on their new home. They are a two-income household with two kids. As we searched the listings, we identified properties that checked off their needs and wants list. The houses were stylish with many bedrooms, big kitchens, formal dining and finished basements. There was no lack of creature comforts, and no lack of square footage.

And then my buyers asked my opinion. I gave them a list of questions. What really matters to you? What rooms would you actually use? If one of you loses a job, will you be stressed? Big houses come with big expense. You have to furnish, clean, pay taxes, insure and buy window treatments (have you priced these recently?). Is it worth having five bedrooms so you have two spare rooms for overnight guests or offices? Is the large formal dining room (and accompanying furniture) needed for two annual holiday meals or a party?