When I’m helping a buyer find a house, the buyer gives me a list of his/her wants and needs, and I help find the home. It’s no different than many other choices in life. What do you want versus what do you need, and where are the deal breakers? I think a more difficult perspective is determining what really matters when you're in the market.
Let’s look at my couple that closed on their new home. They are a two-income household with two kids. As we searched the listings, we identified properties that checked off their needs and wants list. The houses were stylish with many bedrooms, big kitchens, formal dining and finished basements. There was no lack of creature comforts, and no lack of square footage.
And then my buyers asked my opinion. I gave them a list of questions. What really matters to you? What rooms would you actually use? If one of you loses a job, will you be stressed? Big houses come with big expense. You have to furnish, clean, pay taxes, insure and buy window treatments (have you priced these recently?). Is it worth having five bedrooms so you have two spare rooms for overnight guests or offices? Is the large formal dining room (and accompanying furniture) needed for two annual holiday meals or a party?
A recent New York Times article echoed my sentiments: “Make Your First Home Your Last: The Case For Not Moving Up” by Ron Lieber (Oct. 17, 2020). Lieber preached to my small choir that a less-expensive home allows for lifestyle flexibility, which could include travel, financial investing and expensive hobbies (kids want a pony?).
Here’s what happened. My buyers heard the music and purchased a more modest house on a breathtaking lot. It is enough space for how they live, and they’re not paying for the rooms they would seldom use. Yes, it has a formal dining room but will probably need a card table in the living room for overflow. And that’s OK.
Buying or selling? We’d love to help. Contact us at info@LocationLincoln.com or 402-261-0470.
Katie Pocras, MBA, Associate Broker
Location Real Estate
402-429-8111
Make your house a home
For the holidays: Get inspiring home and gift ideas – sign up now!