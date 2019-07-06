Our 32nd annual Tour de Nebraska is in the books, and we traveled farther west than we have ever ventured. We stayed in Sidney, Kimball, Gering, Scottsbluff and Bridgeport, visiting many towns along the way.
One thing that seems to be consistent is that the smaller the community, the more they pull together to open their arms to strangers. And, 500 bicyclists in Lycra must seem awfully strange.
Even though we rode through areas much closer to Denver than to Lincoln, it seemed that everyone has ties to our city through history, friends or relatives. Many of this year’s riders grew up in the Panhandle and now reside here in Lincoln. I met several people who told me they would be contacting me when they are ready to move to the big town to be closer to their children and grandchildren. I suspect that is true of every community in Nebraska. A portion of the population has or will migrate to Lincoln.
A large proportion of our clients through the years have moved (or are moving) to chase their families, either to or from Lincoln. Most of those are retired and ready to downsize. We love these folks.
Kim and Tim grew up in small towns around Lincoln and still reside in Denton. I spent my first 10 years growing up in Fremont before moving here.
We love the smaller towns throughout Nebraska, but most of all, we love Lincoln!