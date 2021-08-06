Wells Fargo donates $15K to Habitat for Humanity

Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln is one of more than 220 Habitat organizations awarded a grant from Wells Fargo as part of its nationwide initiative to help low- to moderate-income families construct and improve homes across the country.

“Far too many people across the country are facing housing instability, and one of our key priorities is to create housing affordability solutions where everyone can have a safe and affordable place to call home,” said Richard Kumm, Wells Fargo district manager for Lincoln and Greater Nebraska. “We are proud to support Habitat for Humanity in providing homeownership opportunities for hundreds of families nationwide through Wells Fargo Builds.”

Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln will receive $15,000 and use the funding to rehab an affordable home in Lincoln. Renovations on the home include new flooring, new countertops and sinks, updated plumbing, new appliances and light fixtures, a fresh coat of paint and an additional bedroom for the future homeowners, who have a larger family.

"We are so thankful for the continued financial support from Wells Fargo,” said Josh Hanshaw, CEO for Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln. “Wells Fargo has been a longtime supporter of Habitat Lincoln with both a financial and volunteer commitment to building and repairing affordable homes in our community.”