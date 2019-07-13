A couple of articles ago, I wrote “The Bungalow On the Corner” (June 1) about a small, one-bedroom central Lincoln home located at the crossroads of multiple busy streets. I noted what a transformation had occurred, both in terms of the house and landscaping.
The follow-up story is just as interesting. I'm making it a point not to give the address or general location. I wouldn’t want to cause a stream of traffic, like the one I was in last week as we all were looking at a very large backyard, wood-carved statue that you can clearly see from the street. Is it a jackalope?
Friends and acquaintances asked me where this bungalow is. I replied, "Where do you think it is?" What I learned is that many of us watch home improvements as they are occurring, especially since we drive the same roads with some frequency. People asked, "Is it at 'X' location?" Everyone had a different house they were keeping their eyes on. “No,” I’d reply, and then they would tell me to go by and check out this other house, as well as expand on its updated attributes. A couple of people, when I disclosed the bungalow’s location, said they knew it and were watching it also, and thought, "Isn’t it fabulous."
When I’m working with clients, I often hear their dreams, plans and ideas for updates. And sometimes I even get asked my opinion. I’m really good at spending other people’s money! Yet, I think years of experience have taught me that one has to move into the home first. See how you live and interact in the space. And then think. Think a lot. I believe your home will tell you the right direction in which it wants to go.
It is a lot of fun to realize other people appreciate a good exterior update and upgrade. When you’re doing your own, you just may be surprised at how many of us are watching you, too.
