Watch Now: From Memorial Stadium to Wrigley Field, Papillion man's viral hobby hits the marketplace

“I gave it to my dad for Father’s Day,” Ashby said. “He used to give me baseball cards when I was a kid.”

The Royals gave him a shoutout for that one, and he got a Twitter nod of approval from Stone Cold Steve Austin after Ashby completed the Astrodome, where Wrestlemania 17 took place back in 2001, young Trey glued to the TV.

“He was one of my favorites.”

His favorite stadium? He likes Dodger Stadium. “It’s visually beautiful because it has so many colors."

He likes Kauffman, too, for sentimental reasons, and there’s something about the 1960s version of Wrigley Field with its storied past and the challenge of the upper deck.

He likes the stadium (his third Shea) that he raffled off to benefit the nonprofit 100 Black Men of Omaha, raising $1,750 for mentoring programs and scholarships.

He donated a second stadium — of Neyland Stadium in Knoxville — to a boys’ home fundraiser in Tennessee.

He’s only lost one stadium to shipping.

“Shea Stadium got crushed down to 1 inch. It was like a pancake.”