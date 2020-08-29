Watch Now: From Memorial Stadium to Wrigley Field, Papillion man's viral hobby hits the marketplace

Memorial Stadium lives in a watertight tote in Trey Ashby’s closet in Papillion.
He brings it out on occasion to show guests.
Or to remind himself how far he’s come since November, when his Paper Stadium Twitter account blew up over that tabletop version of what on Saturdays becomes Nebraska’s third-biggest city.
“It probably took me three months to build Memorial Stadium,” said the 31-year-old Omaha Bryan High School P.E. teacher. “It took me a week to make a stadium this summer.”
I wrote about Ashby last winter, after the unveiling of his paper tribute to the team he loved. Back when he was just a lifelong sports fan — a night owl married to a morning person looking to fill his evenings — and a guy who liked tinkering around with the geometry of bleacher-building.
“My goal wasn’t to keep doing it,” Ashby said this week. “I was just going to move on and probably forget the Twitter password and everything.”
Then two things happened. People got interested in his skill set. Members of the media, followed by sports fans, followed by sports fans with money.
And a pandemic hit.
Interest plus time.
Suddenly, he had the opportunity to spend 40 hours a week creating tiny replicas of iconic stadiums.
He’d decided to build Wrigley Field before the pandemic and was halfway through Yankee Stadium when everything shut down.
He posted the storied Bronx stadium on social media.
“That got 350,000 views on Twitter, and then it kept snowballing.”
Suddenly, he had commissions to fill.
“It adds a little bit of pressure, but it’s not like I can’t sleep at night.”
The going price for an Ashby stadium: $1,000 to $2,000.
“The joke is my wife used to tell me I spent too much time working on stadiums and once I started selling them, that I needed to spend more time.”
Cindy Lange-Kubick: Masked-up for soccer to save their season, their families and their community from COVID-19
His skill set has improved. No more globs of glue or wavy lines. No more discarded paper and used manila folders from the recycling bin at school. Now he’s a frequent flyer at Michael’s, with a stockpile of cardstock in his closet.
He’s discovered tools that streamline cutting all those oddly-angled pieces and wincingly converted to the metric system.
“I had to swallow my American pride. It’s so much easier.”
He’s created 17 stadiums in all. Among them: the Astrodome, Candlestick Park, Kauffman Stadium, Dodger Stadium, Angel Stadium, Kinnick Stadium (complete with the children’s hospital next door).
Cindy Lange-Kubick: Masked-up for soccer to save their season, their families and their community from COVID-19
He’s finished his first European soccer stadium — Highbury — along with a model of a yet-to-be-built minor-league baseball stadium in Worcester, Massachusetts. (He has an order for Ed Weir Track at UNL from a former Husker runner.)
And he has 12,000 followers on Tik Tok and thousands more between Paper Stadium accounts on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and a YouTube channel with slick, time-lapse videos of his perfectly scaled creations rising from their foamboard foundations.
Stories about his work have appeared in the Houston Chronicle, Pittsburgh Tribune and The Athletic. He’s been on TV, radio and the occasional podcast.
Those stadiums have been shipped all over the country. Virginia. New York. Florida. Washington.
“Lately, there’s been a hotbed in the Bay Area.”
His first soccer stadium went to an Arsenal fan in Arizona. Angel Stadium stayed closer to home in Springfield, Nebraska. And Kauffman Stadium (made from Royals baseball cards) stayed even closer.
“I gave it to my dad for Father’s Day,” Ashby said. “He used to give me baseball cards when I was a kid.”
The Royals gave him a shoutout for that one, and he got a Twitter nod of approval from Stone Cold Steve Austin after Ashby completed the Astrodome, where Wrestlemania 17 took place back in 2001, young Trey glued to the TV.
“He was one of my favorites.”
His favorite stadium? He likes Dodger Stadium. “It’s visually beautiful because it has so many colors."
He likes Kauffman, too, for sentimental reasons, and there’s something about the 1960s version of Wrigley Field with its storied past and the challenge of the upper deck.
He likes the stadium (his third Shea) that he raffled off to benefit the nonprofit 100 Black Men of Omaha, raising $1,750 for mentoring programs and scholarships.
He donated a second stadium — of Neyland Stadium in Knoxville — to a boys’ home fundraiser in Tennessee.
He’s only lost one stadium to shipping.
“Shea Stadium got crushed down to 1 inch. It was like a pancake.”
Now he zip ties his replicas to the bottom of plastic totes covered in bubble wrap and cardboard. (And he rebuilt Shea.)
It’s been fun, the Paper Stadium Guy says. And he’ll keep making stadiums as long as there is a demand.
His 4-year-old son Warren is even in on the game. Warren’s stadium is missing a few seats, but the name makes up for it: ”Tigers and Royals and Huskers and Bears Stadium.”
It’s not for sale.
As for Memorial Stadium tucked away in its tote?
“I’ve had people ask me about it, but we haven’t had any deals,” Ashby says. “I look at it now, and I see 100 things I know I could do to make it look better.”
Photos: Paper stadiums made by Trey Ashby
Reach the writer at 402-473-7218 or clangekubick@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @TheRealCLK
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.