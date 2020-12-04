Wait until spring?

It is an annual question: Should I list my house now, or wait?

There are many factors to consider. Some involve a crystal ball, but recent history also gives us some guidance. At this writing in early December, there are only 185 pre-owned homes (of every type and price range) available for sale in Lincoln. Last year at this same time, there were 425 on the market.

There are currently 435 homes pending closing (under contract). Last year, there were only 350. So homes are selling at a faster rate this year, despite the pandemic and lower inventory. It's interesting to note that the median price of these homes last year was $189,000. This year, it is $210,000, over 10% higher. Over the last winter, sales remained steady throughout the coldest months.

There are many buyers out there still looking, hoping to take advantage of the buying power that current very-low-interest rates afford.

There are some that understandably don’t want strangers in their home during the pandemic. We as Realtors are super sensitive to making sure everybody is wearing masks, disinfecting, and limiting showings to only serious, qualified buyers. Personally, I haven’t had an open house since March, but my partner, Kim Soucie and I are having our best year ever.