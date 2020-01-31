Vote YES for schools

We need this. Lincoln’s population is growing. Many of our existing schools are already over capacity, and predictions are for continued growth and overcrowding. New homes are popping up, mostly in the southeast and northwest fringes of Lincoln. In addition to adding three new schools (two high schools and one elementary), our existing schools need upgrading and maintenance. Our current athletic facilities are overburdened, and the bond issue will add new fields and courts to ease that burden.

This is fiscally responsible. Our taxes should remain flat. The school board is retiring the bonds needed to build North Star and Southwest High Schools at the same time of this new commitment. Our mill levy to LPS should remain flat. In addition, it is estimated that if construction does not begin soon, millions would be added for the delay. A study was done which reported that Lincoln needs to spend over $460 million to accommodate the new buildings and renovation and repair of existing schools. The LPS board, in order to keep our taxes flat, is looking for only $290 million. The new high schools will be built for 1,000 students each but with plans to easily add on extra classrooms as needed.