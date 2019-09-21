The Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department invites the public to help plant a pollinator garden from 8 to 11 a.m. today, Sept. 21 at the MoPac Trailhead, 600 S. 84th St. Parking is available in the trailhead lot.
Volunteers should wear close-toes shoes and clothing appropriate for outdoor work. Tools will be provided, but volunteers may bring their own. Registration is not required, but new volunteers are asked to complete the volunteer application form at parks.lincoln.ne.gov/volunteer.
The planting event is part of the Volunteer in Parks Saturday series. Upcoming events are planned for Oct. 19 in the southeast district and Nov. 16 in the northeast district, and others will be announced.
For more details about Lincoln Parks and Recreation, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov.