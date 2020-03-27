Uncertain times

With so much uncertainty surrounding events currently, wouldn’t it be nice to know you can plan an event and insure it to protect your investment and vendors? At Insurance 360, we can do that. We call it “Event Insurance.”
Event insurance protects event planners from a variety of mishaps in several specific focus areas. General liability insurance and more specific coverages protect against a range of potential problems that could negatively impact an event all the way up to and including cancellation.
Here is an overview of some of the ways event insurance works.
General liability insurance protects the insured involved in the event against property damage or bodily injury caused by vendors or guests of the insured. In most cases, venues will require special events insurance of no less than $1 million to be included on the policy.
Liquor liability insurance coverage provides protection in the case of alcohol being erroneously furnished to a minor, or any statute, ordinance or regulation relating to the sale, gift, distribution or use of alcoholic beverages. It can also protect your bartenders and you when an attendee chooses to drive after drinking.
Cancellation/postponement insurance protects you in the case of cancellation/postponement due to unforeseen circumstances such as foul weather, or when a vendor such as the photographer or caterer doesn’t show. This usually covers the loss of deposits and costs already paid in advance.
Unanticipated related expenses insurance pays for additional expenses necessary to avoid canceling or postponing the event.
Hired/non-owned auto liability insurance covers damage to vehicles rented for the event and injury to a third party.
So why would you need event insurance? You always need to protect yourself and your investment as much as possible from the unforeseen and worst-case scenarios. This is for your protection as well as those attending your events.
