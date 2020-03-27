Uncertain times

With so much uncertainty surrounding events currently, wouldn’t it be nice to know you can plan an event and insure it to protect your investment and vendors? At Insurance 360, we can do that. We call it “Event Insurance.”

Event insurance protects event planners from a variety of mishaps in several specific focus areas. General liability insurance and more specific coverages protect against a range of potential problems that could negatively impact an event all the way up to and including cancellation.

Here is an overview of some of the ways event insurance works.

General liability insurance protects the insured involved in the event against property damage or bodily injury caused by vendors or guests of the insured. In most cases, venues will require special events insurance of no less than $1 million to be included on the policy.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Liquor liability insurance coverage provides protection in the case of alcohol being erroneously furnished to a minor, or any statute, ordinance or regulation relating to the sale, gift, distribution or use of alcoholic beverages. It can also protect your bartenders and you when an attendee chooses to drive after drinking.