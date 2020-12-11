TV vs. reality

Jan. 1, 1979. This is the date of the first episode of “This Old House.” I’ve watched it for years and also enjoy the sister series, “Ask This Old House.” I have even played along on my own projects. Home improvement TV shows have multiplied. My rule of thumb – it costs twice as much and takes twice as long.
Some TV shows share the final expenses. And usually, the homeowners win big! Expenses are under budget, they flip the home for a huge win, or their equity has gone up a zillion percent. It all looks so easy on TV.
I’m more curious with what’s not being shown. Was labor included in the budget? Did the homeowner get a deal on the $2,500 sliding patio door because of product placement? Where were corners cut? Why can’t my clients get such good pricing, like they do in the larger TV markets? It all looks so easy on TV.
We’d all like to believe our home’s value can increase by $25,000 by investing $5,000.
The reality? Remodeling is part of maintaining, upgrading and keeping your home in good operating condition. And there isn’t always a return on your investment. For example, when you put in a new furnace, don’t expect the price of your home to increase. Try and sell your home without a furnace. Be realistic and honest about your goals. Think about where and how you spend your time. Personal enjoyment is an excellent non-monetary payback!
If you’re selling your home in the near future, it’s a different equation. The reality is preparing your home for the new buyer. I remember one seller who was deciding between me and another agent. The other agent said the seller needed to spend $10,000 to get her home ready to sell, and that the seller would reap $20,000 more in a sales price. I said no, that wasn’t going to happen. The seller went with the other agent, spent the $10,000, and the home didn’t sell. I was then hired, and sold the home for what I said it would sell for originally. I could have saved the seller $10,000.
Give me a call. I can walk through your house and give you insights on spending wisely.
