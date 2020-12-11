TV vs. reality

Jan. 1, 1979. This is the date of the first episode of “This Old House.” I’ve watched it for years and also enjoy the sister series, “Ask This Old House.” I have even played along on my own projects. Home improvement TV shows have multiplied. My rule of thumb – it costs twice as much and takes twice as long.

Some TV shows share the final expenses. And usually, the homeowners win big! Expenses are under budget, they flip the home for a huge win, or their equity has gone up a zillion percent. It all looks so easy on TV.

I’m more curious with what’s not being shown. Was labor included in the budget? Did the homeowner get a deal on the $2,500 sliding patio door because of product placement? Where were corners cut? Why can’t my clients get such good pricing, like they do in the larger TV markets? It all looks so easy on TV.

We’d all like to believe our home’s value can increase by $25,000 by investing $5,000.