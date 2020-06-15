Try not to kill the good insects

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Gardeners tend to have a low tolerance for insect pests. It’s understandable. We work hard to cultivate healthy plants. Seeing them ravaged by insect infestation is frustrating.

But, grabbing insecticide and spraying at will can do more damage – killing beneficial insects and doing harm to the environment – and may not even address the original problem if the chemical was not intended for the pest targeted (and especially if insects did not cause the problem in the first place).

So, first off, be sure you know whether it is an insect causing the problem and, if so, which one.

We need to know what insects are on our plants and whether they are friend or foe. Many insects are beneficial to the garden. Some are pollinators. Some actually prey on pests, handling pest control for us. The hover fly (syrphid fly) is both. A pollinator as an adult, in its larval form, it eats aphids. That’s my kind of insect.