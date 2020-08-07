Trust in the cosmos

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I noticed a house for sale last week that was, quite frankly, my husband’s and my compromised dream house. Let me explain: He prefers a low-maintenance new house; I prefer a house that’s 100 years old, the perfect Nebraska farmhouse. He wants 25 acres; I would be happy with 1-3. He wants a ranch style; I want two stories. And the list goes on, all in opposite directions.

This home for sale had the wraparound porch and the character of an older home, but it was less than 20 years old. It had 3 acres, 1½ stories. It even had dormers!

I could go on, but suffice it to say it was the perfect compromise. The price was spot on, and it had been on the market for over a month, which means we stood a fighting chance.

I texted the listing agent to inform him of our plan to see it that afternoon, only to receive the dreaded text back: “Sorry, it went under contract this morning.”

What?! It had been on the market 35 days. What are the chances that the day we finally notice it and are convinced we will be moving in six weeks (after all, it checked all our boxes and was enough to convince us to leave our practical house in South Lincoln), it sells?

With hopes shattered, we recognized the wake-up call to be content.