Trends 2020

My buyer and I walked into the kitchen of the 1995 townhome, and paused and looked around. The kitchen was neat, clean and in excellent condition for a more than 25-year-old home. My buyer noted, positively, on the ample counter space, the eat-in kitchen and bay window. But, she mused, the kitchen is all light oak … oak cabinets, oak floors. Yes, my buyer wanted white painted woodwork.

How things come back around. Fifteen years ago, I clearly recall the opposite kitchen. The 1970s homes had dark wood floors and cabinets. At that time my buyers were saying they wanted all light oak, nothing dark. Case in point, did you save your shag carpet rake from the '70s? Shag has been back for years. Wait, it’s come and gone again!

According to “Elle Décor” online, here are some of the 2020 trends. Four are kitchen-related, which attest to the importance of this space:

1) Mix materials, be eclectic, not perfect or polished;

2) Subway tile is out;

3) Open shelving is out;

4) Non-maintenance countertops are in.

