Trends 2020

My buyer and I walked into the kitchen of the 1995 townhome, and paused and looked around. The kitchen was neat, clean and in excellent condition for a more than 25-year-old home. My buyer noted, positively, on the ample counter space, the eat-in kitchen and bay window. But, she mused, the kitchen is all light oak … oak cabinets, oak floors. Yes, my buyer wanted white painted woodwork.
How things come back around. Fifteen years ago, I clearly recall the opposite kitchen. The 1970s homes had dark wood floors and cabinets. At that time my buyers were saying they wanted all light oak, nothing dark. Case in point, did you save your shag carpet rake from the '70s? Shag has been back for years. Wait, it’s come and gone again!
According to “Elle Décor” online, here are some of the 2020 trends. Four are kitchen-related, which attest to the importance of this space:
1) Mix materials, be eclectic, not perfect or polished;
2) Subway tile is out;
3) Open shelving is out;
4) Non-maintenance countertops are in.
Colors will become the new neutrals, such as navy blue. Upholstery fabric will be easy to live in and clean. Bold wallpaper entire rooms, no more accent walls. Old furniture is being mixed with new, and scratches add to the appeal. Grey is gone except for accent colors. Welcome back dark painted doors. Finally, welcome back fun bathroom designs.
Will any of these trends make it to Lincoln? We’ll see.
What’s a home seller to do? My recommendation is to live and enjoy your home. Make your home as you want it. Yes, be bold, be brave, and remember paint is inexpensive.
When it comes time to sell your house, enlist someone who can cast a trendy eye. Homeowners are too close to their home to be as discerning as needed. Determine your budget and what will give you the most for your dollar. Don’t underestimate the power of updated lighting and cabinet pulls, which are inexpensive and easy to install.
Buying or selling? We’d love to help. Contact us at info@LocationLincoln.com or (402) 261-0470.
Katie Pocras, MBA, Associate Broker
Location Real Estate
402-429-8111