Tour Near South historic homes May 9

While making plans during COVID-19 has been challenging for all of us, you can still depend on some things. Spring will eventually arrive, Mother’s Day is the second Sunday in May, and the Near South Neighborhood Association will welcome the City of Lincoln to its Tour of Historic Homes.
Seven historic homes will be featured in this NSNA-sponsored event from 1-5 p.m. Sunday, May 9. Homes featured in this year’s tour include:
1937 F St. – The Clark-Leonard House, built 1887
1990 C St. – The Reese House, built 1907
1954 A St. – The Young Jr. House, built 1911
1445 S. 20th St. – The Barstow House, built 1901
1844 Washington St. – The deVries House, built 1996
1705 S. 25th St. – The Peterson House, built 1922
1900 S. 25th St. – The Yost House, built 1912
In addition to the featured homes, the tour will include a focus on the Near South's many parks. Some are prominent and well-known, while others are tucked into spots best known to residents — and all are an essential part of the neighborhood’s culture.
This year’s tour will take place entirely outside, socially distant with masks encouraged, to protect visitors, volunteers, homeowners and neighborhood residents. Outdoor viewing will allow focusing on architecture and history in ways that may have been unnoticed in past tours.
And once again, a VIP version of the tour will be offered on the previous Saturday, May 8. The VIP tour includes refreshments in the backyard of a lovely Mount Emerald Historic District home, followed by an opportunity to tour and meet the featured homeowners.
Tickets are $10 for adults in advance or $15 at the door, and $5 for children ages 5-12. Tickets can be purchased at Russ’s Market, 1709 Washington St., The Mill (Haymarket) and The Mill (Telegraph District), or at https://nearsouth.org/2021-tour-of-homes. VIP tickets are $50 and are available in advance only through the website. For more information, contact Greg McCown at greg.mccown@homerealestate.com.