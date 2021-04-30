Tour Near South historic homes May 9

This year’s tour will take place entirely outside, socially distant with masks encouraged, to protect visitors, volunteers, homeowners and neighborhood residents. Outdoor viewing will allow focusing on architecture and history in ways that may have been unnoticed in past tours.

And once again, a VIP version of the tour will be offered on the previous Saturday, May 8. The VIP tour includes refreshments in the backyard of a lovely Mount Emerald Historic District home, followed by an opportunity to tour and meet the featured homeowners.

Tickets are $10 for adults in advance or $15 at the door, and $5 for children ages 5-12. Tickets can be purchased at Russ’s Market, 1709 Washington St., The Mill (Haymarket) and The Mill (Telegraph District), or at https://nearsouth.org/2021-tour-of-homes. VIP tickets are $50 and are available in advance only through the website. For more information, contact Greg McCown at greg.mccown@homerealestate.com.

