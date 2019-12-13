This column is dedicated to my favorite reader. To my favorite reader, I could write no wrong. Yes, she wore rose-colored glasses, at least where my musings were concerned.

My favorite reader died three years ago this fall. I’ve written many columns about pre-packing, downsizing, a life-time of memories to disburse. I’ve sold houses for estates, widows and surviving children. I’ve watched personal items be distributed, sold and fought over. I’ve seen families fight through the grief and get things done, gracefully, and I’ve witnessed some families being destroyed over small things.

My favorite reader left things in pretty good order, but there were still plenty of things to go through, decisions to make, letters to read, items to reflect and consider. Note to self – get rid of all things your children shouldn’t see or have to deal with.

As we’re in the holiday season, remember to enjoy your family and loved ones. Or, perhaps, beyond the holiday season. Think big. Here’s a great gift idea: Help someone organize their home. Go through boxes, donate clothes and help get things in order.