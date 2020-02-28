As a REALTOR®, I visit with a lot of people having to make decisions in a hurry. They need more space. The space they have has become overwhelming. Or they have to make a decision because of a health crisis. We’ve all seen the reports that people are staying in their homes longer, a trend called “aging in place.”
I think the ability for our parents and grandparents to stay in their homes longer because of all the services available to them is awesome. One client stayed in his home until he was 89. He kept the house in excellent condition, and he kept it so that his wife would have a familiar place to come home to. But, after she passed away, he knew that it was more than he wanted to maintain. And he knew when it was time to move on. He did it well.
Unfortunately, I see too many of my clients hanging on too long and making decisions under duress. They continue to live in a home that no longer serves their physical needs. Seeing my clients slowly lose their quality of life as their homes slowly deteriorate around them is gut-wrenching for me.
My job is about much more than a commission. I truly believe in the services that I provide to my clients. Helping my clients understand the benefits of living in a home that suits their current stage of life is important to me. Leaving the home that you have owned for the last 50 years does not mean that you are giving up or that you have to live in a nursing facility.
Just like you moved to a larger home when you needed more space at one time, as you age you may want and need less space, fewer stairs, no basement, wider doorways. There are excellent options for you in Lincoln. Fifty-five-and-over communities, condos, townhomes and retirement centers are just some of the options available.
If this article hits home with you, give me a call. Let’s talk about what your needs are now and in the next five to 10 years. I’m happy to be your sounding board.