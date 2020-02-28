As a REALTOR®, I visit with a lot of people having to make decisions in a hurry. They need more space. The space they have has become overwhelming. Or they have to make a decision because of a health crisis. We’ve all seen the reports that people are staying in their homes longer, a trend called “aging in place.”

I think the ability for our parents and grandparents to stay in their homes longer because of all the services available to them is awesome. One client stayed in his home until he was 89. He kept the house in excellent condition, and he kept it so that his wife would have a familiar place to come home to. But, after she passed away, he knew that it was more than he wanted to maintain. And he knew when it was time to move on. He did it well.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Unfortunately, I see too many of my clients hanging on too long and making decisions under duress. They continue to live in a home that no longer serves their physical needs. Seeing my clients slowly lose their quality of life as their homes slowly deteriorate around them is gut-wrenching for me.