Things we love

My friend, Jane, invited me over to see her "new" home. Sometimes life happens, and I didn’t get around to it. I was remiss. Finally, during our last conversation, I said "I’m texting you next week," and I went over.

It was a cold, snowy day. Jane met me at the front door where I started to take my boots off. She said “Leave your shoes on. It’s not that kind of house.” That got my attention. She said her home is meant to be lived in and enjoyed. The last time I heard that statement was from a seller of a multi-million dollar Lincoln property. I like it when the house sets the tone.

As we walked from room to room, each one was beautiful and well-appointed, as I knew it would be. What stayed with me were two things. First, she had a copy of one of my favorite books “Not So Big House” by Sarah Susanka and quoted from it. In a nutshell, the author writes about smaller spaces designed for livability and maximum pleasure. This home was all about the message of "build better not bigger."