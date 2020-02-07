Things we love

My friend, Jane, invited me over to see her "new" home. Sometimes life happens, and I didn’t get around to it. I was remiss. Finally, during our last conversation, I said "I’m texting you next week," and I went over.
It was a cold, snowy day. Jane met me at the front door where I started to take my boots off. She said “Leave your shoes on. It’s not that kind of house.” That got my attention. She said her home is meant to be lived in and enjoyed. The last time I heard that statement was from a seller of a multi-million dollar Lincoln property. I like it when the house sets the tone.
As we walked from room to room, each one was beautiful and well-appointed, as I knew it would be. What stayed with me were two things. First, she had a copy of one of my favorite books “Not So Big House” by Sarah Susanka and quoted from it. In a nutshell, the author writes about smaller spaces designed for livability and maximum pleasure. This home was all about the message of "build better not bigger."
The second thing was her personal belongings – furniture and art. Every object had a story, because she surrounded herself with the things she loved. The things that make memories. Very little was new. The bedroom set? It belonged to her parents, and she refinished the wood – maybe 40 years ago. Jane’s desk came from an antique shop in Wisconsin 25 years ago. The artwork was also personal – it all told stories of the artists, events or places. One oil painting was a long-ago gift from an across-the-street neighbor that painted her Wisconsin home. How special is that?
My friend’s new house is no longer new. The things she loves in it are far from new. They don’t have to be for her to get warmth and enjoyment from them every day.
