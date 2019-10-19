Finally, after a lifetime, I stood face-to-face with the Yellow Brick Road.
There I was, on Orcas Island, Washington State, in the most amazing setting, looking down at it. What is one to do? Like a fork in the road, you follow it. This Yellow Brick Road isn’t quite as Dorothy sang. It was black asphalt, and it didn’t lead anywhere, not even to a scenic view point. It just ended at a house in the woods, nary a scarecrow in sight.
All of this left me thinking; do yellow bricks exist?
When I lived on the bluffs of Lake Michigan, the city of Milwaukee and surrounding area had a very local brick called “Cream City Brick.” It has a yellowish-creamy hue. This Milwaukee-made brick ended production in 1920, and to this day you can quite easily see many fine examples of homes and buildings built with it. It’s the local clay which contains higher amounts of lime and sulfur that, when fired, turn the red into this unique color. A downside to these bricks is they are porous, which allows for easy discoloration from smoke and pollution.
I did a non-exhaustive internet search to see what’s available for yellow bricks. I easily found colors ranging from tans, beige and orange hues. I also learned the term "blonde" is now used for yellowish bricks. Who knew?
I think it’s quite interesting to go to another place and see homes that are built with materials readily available in the area. It’s not only bricks made with local clay. Think about stone walls and fireplaces that came from cleared fields. Or Nebraska quarried limestone. I remember my grandfather telling me how he picked out the limestone for his 1958 Grimsby Lane, Lincoln home, which was subsequently painted after he sold it in his later years. The painted limestone caused him great distress. So, "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” (Elton John).
