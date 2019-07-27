In 1959, an unscrupulous heating and cooling contractor associated with the Holland Furnace Company was taking advantage of innocent people in the Lincoln area. This contractor removed furnaces they had condemned, rebuilt them, and then sold them back to other customers as new furnaces. Unsuspecting customers often purchased this refurbished equipment at a much higher rate than honest contractors were charging for new equipment.
This fraudulent practice infuriated honest heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) contractors since it tarnished their entire trade. They decided to take a long-term approach to ensure the future integrity of people working within their trade. Their solution was forming the Lincoln Heating and Air Conditioning Association (LHACA), which became the “watchdog” of their industry.
The LHACA founding fathers’ first order of business was to write up the incorporation papers for their new organization. Then they wrote bylaws that set the stage to govern their trade in the future. They wrote these documents, while sitting in an office at 3331 O St., with a shotgun in the room for protection from Charles Starkweather, who was on a killing spree in the Lincoln area. This fiery bunch was more than ready if Starkweather stuck his head in that room!
The original LHACA documents are 14 pages of straightforward guidelines that would still make great sense if written today. The documentation established basic goals like keeping the public informed of changes within the industry. It also set ground rules to keep the HVAC trades running properly. The LHACA was formed on Nov. 4, 1959.
As a united team, the LHACA helped drive this dishonest HVAC contractor out of the Lincoln area. The Federal Trade Commission dealt with the Holland Furnace Company at a later date.
These LHACA founding fathers did not stop with only establishing the LHACA. They also helped establish the City of Lincoln HVAC Codes Department. They understood it was necessary to require important standards as a baseline for all HVAC contractors working in the Lincoln community. Lives would be lost if HVAC equipment was not installed properly.
Another organization that is closely related to the LHACA is the Plumbing, Heating and Cooling Contractors (PHCC) association of Lincoln.
The PHCC mission is the promotion, advancement, education and training of the industry, for the protection of our environment and the health, safety and comfort of society. The PHCC also works closely with the City of Lincoln Plumbing Codes Department.
Lincoln is lucky to have strong LHACA and PHCC organizations that are quiet watchdogs for our community. Ironically, companies that often compete vigorously come together at these meetings for their common cause. They naturally take the high road to improve the safety and comfort of our community. They save lives.
The LHACA and PHCC both offer scholarships to provide training for their trades. Maybe you know talented candidates that would be interested in good careers. If so, please have them check online for scholarship details. The trades are a great alternative to traditional colleges. The trades pay well and offer continuing challenges!
The plumbing and HVAC trades have changed dramatically through the years. Training is essential to fully understand the technology, safety, codes and business skills required by the trades.
An example of how important training is would be the knowledge needed to install and service boilers. An improperly installed or defective steam boiler is capable of leveling buildings. The same can be said for leaks on propane or natural gas piping. The need for quality air and safe drinking water is essential. This is all possible through responsible training.
The plumbing and HVAC trades constantly encounter Public Enemy No. 1, which is the Do It Yourselfers who do not understand health or safety risks when they take shortcuts. Some ignore codes on purpose. Others do it to save money. Most do not fully understand they put us all in danger.
On a sad side note, the plumbing and HVAC trades mourn the loss of 40-year-old Ryan Kizzier, who tragically died this week as the result of a structural ceiling collapse while working on a leaky water pipe. Kizzier owned Lincoln Plumbing.
Ryan Kizzier’s death is a reminder to the plumbing and HVAC trades, as well as everyone, how important safety can be.
Ryan leaves behind a wife and two young sons. There is a Ryan Kizzier GoFundMe account at https://www.gofundme.com/help-for-ryan-kizzier.
Our thoughts and prayers go out to Ryan Kizzier’s family and many friends. Ryan will be missed.