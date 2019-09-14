I seem to know how to lose weight and how to gain weight. What I don’t seem to know how to do is stay the same weight. While it doesn’t carry the same amount of irritation it did in earlier decades, it does remain a pebble in my shoe. Change, we know, happens when the pain of staying the same is greater than the pain of change. When that pebble, or pounds, or anything else is too bothersome, change will happen. While not a fan of the process, I am more comfortable when I am just the right size.
Families and budgets also tend to expand and contract, and housing often follows suit. We often begin solo with a small budget and a small space. As the years pass, our numbers -- people, dollars or both -- increase, and we expand. Then, in the blink of an eye, our numbers dwindle again.
Right-sizing, responding to that pebble of residential discomfort, may mean bigger, it may mean smaller, it may mean less expensive or more expensive. It simply means the living environment that best suits the stage of life.
I recently spoke at a seminar for folks in the later chapters of life. They were sorting out how to transition to something significantly smaller than their current home. The pebble of a lifetime of possessions and the property that contains it all had become a millstone. Convinced they wanted to make the move, the process of getting there seemed somewhere between daunting and impossible. As I told them, “If I had a nickel for every time someone told me that they would like to right-size but can’t figure out how, I’d be rich.”
Please hear this. You can do this, and odds are great that you will be glad you did. Your good REALTOR® partner knows how to walk you through this and knows how to get you there. Bigger, smaller, first move, last move; moving is hard, but hard is usually worth the price.
Yes, I have some experience in right-sizing this body, but even more in right-sizing residences. When that right-sizing real estate pebble becomes too bothersome, reach out. I’ve found that walking together is the key to right-sizing of all sorts.