Last year, I had the fun opportunity to travel to and take in the Mothership of Shiplap. You know what I’m talking about.

My wife and I went to Waco, Texas, to experience Magnolia Market at the Silos, the interior design oasis that is the heart of Chip and Joanna Gaines’ show. We wandered the shop multiple times, had food truck lunch next to the beautiful silos, enjoyed tasty treats from their bakery, and even had Jimmy Don sign the back of our metal sign purchases. It was our Graceland!

So, what’s the story on shiplap? Are we all descendants of early American sailors and sea captains?

In case you are one of our rare readers who doesn’t know what shiplap is, it is an interior wall treatment typically made of wood and painted white. The pieces fit together to look like the grooved sides of a ship. In the last 10 years, we have seen its popularity grow exponentially.

Why is it so popular? That reason lies within ourselves. Human beings have an innate sense of design (even when we go very wrong). We like order, regularity and pattern. Pattern is one of the most common design elements along with line, form and surface.