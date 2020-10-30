Last year, I had the fun opportunity to travel to and take in the Mothership of Shiplap. You know what I’m talking about.
My wife and I went to Waco, Texas, to experience Magnolia Market at the Silos, the interior design oasis that is the heart of Chip and Joanna Gaines’ show. We wandered the shop multiple times, had food truck lunch next to the beautiful silos, enjoyed tasty treats from their bakery, and even had Jimmy Don sign the back of our metal sign purchases. It was our Graceland!
So, what’s the story on shiplap? Are we all descendants of early American sailors and sea captains?
In case you are one of our rare readers who doesn’t know what shiplap is, it is an interior wall treatment typically made of wood and painted white. The pieces fit together to look like the grooved sides of a ship. In the last 10 years, we have seen its popularity grow exponentially.
Why is it so popular? That reason lies within ourselves. Human beings have an innate sense of design (even when we go very wrong). We like order, regularity and pattern. Pattern is one of the most common design elements along with line, form and surface.
Think about these examples. We mow our lawns in stripes. Siding and roofing on homes is long and linear. When we use pattern, symmetry, repetition and balance reign. That is why shiplap is so popular. It feeds our senses; it’s pleasing to the eye.
Any DIY homeowner can pick up shiplap at his/her local home improvement center. When installed, shiplap is linear and has a clean pattern of grooved lines that create just a subtle hint of shadow. Shiplap does not have to be installed horizontally. It can be vertical or at an angle and still have the same appealing look. Shiplap is a wall treatment that still allows for other decoration — family photos, a beautiful wall hanging, art or shelving.
If you’re thinking about a quick fix-up to your home as you’re getting ready to sell, shiplap is a place to start. If you need other ideas, give me a call: Russ Meyer, 402-310-8262.
Sprout new ideas
With our home & garden newsletter!